StockMarketWire.com - Podcasting distribution platform Audioboom said it had granted All Active Asset Capital more time to improve its offer for the company.
Following a meeting on 12 August with All Active Asset Capital, or AAA, Audioboom concluded that the former was actively seeking to address their concerns.
Audioboom rejected an offer tabled by AAA last month, citing valuation concerns.
Audioboom requested that the deadline for AAA Active Asset Capital to make an offer for the company be extended to 13 September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.