StockMarketWire.com - Podcasting distribution platform Audioboom said it had granted All Active Asset Capital more time to improve its offer for the company.

Following a meeting on 12 August with All Active Asset Capital, or AAA, Audioboom concluded that the former was actively seeking to address their concerns.

Audioboom rejected an offer tabled by AAA last month, citing valuation concerns.

Audioboom requested that the deadline for AAA Active Asset Capital to make an offer for the company be extended to 13 September 2021.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com