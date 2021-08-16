StockMarketWire.com - Simulation and training solutions group SimiGon said it had been re-awarded with a blanket purchase agreement from the US Air Force.
The pact was for the supply of virtual and mixed reality systems for integrated training devices for a four-year period.
It followed on from a blanket purchase agreement announced in August 2019. 'Retaining our seat on this BPA for VR and MR technologies was a priority for our team and demonstrates our ability to rapidly deliver MR needs for USAF customers,' chief operating officer Jack Sarnicki said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
