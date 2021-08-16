StockMarketWire.com - Construction company Etalon said had acquired a 35% stake in QB Technology, with an option to further increase its stake.
QB Technology, a modular construction company, provided a full range of services for the design, installation and finishing of residential and commercial modular buildings.
'The technology used by the company enables the construction of buildings of various formats and functional purposes, including housing projects, build-to-rent housing, hotels and student dormitories,' Etalon said.
'The transaction gives Etalon Group access to this technology and makes it possible to adapt the technology as efficiently as possible for use in the Russian market on the basis of its partner's experience,' it added.
