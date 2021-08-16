StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Oriole Resources welcomed the publication of positive drilling results for the Senala project in Senegal.
Highlights included intersecting up to 70 metres grading 1.46 grammes per tonne of gold gold.
Joint venture partner Iamgold had an option to spend up to $8 million to earn a 70% interest in the project.
'We are delighted to see the results from the latest exploration programmes carried out at the Senala licence by our partner Iamgold,' chief executive Tim Livesey said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.