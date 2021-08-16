StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Oriole Resources welcomed the publication of positive drilling results for the Senala project in Senegal.

Highlights included intersecting up to 70 metres grading 1.46 grammes per tonne of gold gold.

Joint venture partner Iamgold had an option to spend up to $8 million to earn a 70% interest in the project.

'We are delighted to see the results from the latest exploration programmes carried out at the Senala licence by our partner Iamgold,' chief executive Tim Livesey said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com