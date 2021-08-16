StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Anglo Asian Mining provided an 'very encouraging' maiden resource estimate for its Zafar polymetallic deposit in Azerbaijan that would pave the way for long-term production growth.
The drilling results of the Zafar deposit, situated in the central region of the company's Gedabek contract area in western Azerbaijan, were 'very encouraging and increase the resources, the reserves and, ultimately, the metal production of the company,' Anglo Asian Mining said.
The Zafar deposit highlights included 8.47 million tonnes of mineralisation with average grades of 0.60% copper, 0.47% zinc and 0.30 grammes per tonne of gold.
'We are now highly focused on completing the final mineral reserve estimation of the deposit by the end of the year and successfully bringing Zafar into production as soon as possible,' it added.
