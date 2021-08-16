StockMarketWire.com - Logistics services provided Clipper Logistics said it had won a contract from John Lewis to provide additional e-commerce and store replenishment services from the company's new distribution centre in Bardon, near Leicester.
The extended operation was initially for a minimum term of three years and the Bardon facility comprised 317,000 square feet of warehousing space.
To support the new contract, about 200 new jobs would be created at the Bardon facility.
'It is anticipated that the Bardon operation will go live later this month,' the company said.
