StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and production company Longboat Energy said Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy had approved the company's acquisition of various exploration licence interests.
The company is now a qualified as a licence holder on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and expects to complete the farm-Ins on 1 September 2021.
The drilling of the Egyptian Vulture prospect, scheduled to commence later this month, would be the first of an anticipated seven well exploration programme which would be drilled by Longboat over the next 18 months on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
'The drilling programme will be targeting net mean prospective resource potential of 104MMboe1 with additional 220 MMboe1 of upside and follow-on prospectivity,' the company said.
'The programme has the potential to create a net asset value of over $1 billion based on precedent transactions on the NCS for development assets,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.