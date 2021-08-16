StockMarketWire.com - Cannabinoids consumer products maker Cellular Goods said ithad signed a multi-year manufacture and supply agreement with Chanelle McCoy Health, bringing forward its launch of a range of clinically-validated ingestible products to fourth quarter of 2021.
Under the agreement, Chanelle McCoy Health, a research-led developer of high quality ultra pure cannabinoid products that were fully compliant with the new novel food regime, would initially supply three CBD ingestibles, which would go on sale under the Cellular Goods brand in the UK, followed by continental Europe in 2022.
'The deal marks a significant step in Cellular Goods' go-to-market strategy and will accelerate its entry into the market for ingestible wellness products for human consumption by more than a year,' the company said.
'These products will be introduced in mid-December at the same time as the Company's inaugural skincare range incorporating cannabigerol, and ahead of the new season product launches typically made in the wellness sector during the first quarter of a new year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
