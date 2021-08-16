StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources said it expand its drilling campaign after it completed the first geological borehole in 'Target Area A' in the Hukuntsi section of the company's Kalahari Suture Zone project in Botswana.
The hole, TA2DD001, was drilled to a depth of 578 metres.
Following completion of Hole TA2DD001, the company said it had signed an addendum to the current drill contract with Equity Drilling & Mindea Exploration and Drilling Services, which would now see the company drill up to six geological holes in the current campaign in the KSZ.
Up to six boreholes were now planned in the campaign, targeting 'Target Areas A and C (the "A-C Corridor") and Target Area B,' the company said.
'On completion of Hole TA2DD002, rig to mobilise to Target Area B to drill the company's primary exploration target,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
