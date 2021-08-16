StockMarketWire.com - CIP Merchant Capital said it had conditionally agreed to invest a further £1,248,750 in Brave Bison, a social media and marketing group.
The company would make the investment in Brave Bison by participating in the latter's proposed equity placing.
Brave Bison plans to raise approximately £6.2 million at a price of 1.35 pence per ordinary share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
