StockMarketWire.com - CIP Merchant Capital said it had conditionally agreed to invest a further £1,248,750 in Brave Bison, a social media and marketing group.

The company would make the investment in Brave Bison by participating in the latter's proposed equity placing.

Brave Bison plans to raise approximately £6.2 million at a price of 1.35 pence per ordinary share.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com