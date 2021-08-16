StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision group Seeing Machines said that Eroad would integrate its technology into its fleet management software to help combat driver fatigue.
Eroad was a transportation technology company that offered fleet management software and products designed to improve driver safety, manage vehicle fleets and reduce costs associated with driving.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
