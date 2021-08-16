StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies said drilling from its joint venture at the Tabakorole gold project in southern Mali, had shown further 'encouraging' results.
The results, from five drill holes showed multiple shallow intersections outside of the mineral deposit, and were 'expected to increase the volume and grade of the resource in the central zone,' the company said.
The upgraded mineral resource estimate for Tabakorole is expected to be prepared in September 2021.
Altus holds a 49% stake and 2.5% net smelter return royalty on the project.
