StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare has said that its acquisition by Nenelite has completed, after the scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 became effective.
The scheme is in relation to the increased and final recommended cash offer by Bidco, which is an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of UDG Healthcare.
The company confirmed that despatch of cheques and electronic transfers to Euroclear Bank for the cash consideration payable by Bidco to scheme shareholders under the terms of the scheme will be effected by no later than 30 August 2021.
At 1:12pm: [LON:UDG] Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company share price was 0p at 728p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
