StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Haydale Graphene has filed a joint patent with Airbus which covers the intellectual property jointly generated by Haydale and Airbus under the multi-party NATEP-supported Graphene Composites Evaluated in Lightning Strike Project, or GraCELS-2.
The group said that GraCELS-2 was designed to confirm that the 'incorporation of functionalised graphene/2D fillers could produce the next iteration of composite materials with significantly improved lightning strike performance compared to existing current carbon/epoxy systems alleviating the need for copper mesh'.
The outcome of the project brought both parties closer to producing a commercial material for applications in aerospace structures, as well as other applications exposed to lightning strikes, Haydale said.
Chief executive Keith Broadbent said: 'I am looking forward to adding the new technology to our functionalised masterbatch offering which will further improve the performance of this product range.'
He added: 'We look forward to discussing the potential applications of this product with existing and new customers interested in achieving the environmental and cost benefits offered by our enhanced range.'
