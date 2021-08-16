StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Capital Metals has hired Richard Stockwell as technical manager and a 'key part' of its senior management team, having spent more than 13 years with ASX-listed Iluka Resources.
In his new role at Capital Metals, which is focused on the development of the Eastern Minerals Project in Sri Lanka, Stockwell will oversee the development study, 'which will provide an updated understanding of the technical scope and economics of the project prior to its full commercial development' and will also be responsible for overseeing the project exploration strategy with the aim to increase the overall resource and target high value areas.
Stockwell has been engaged by the company through his consultancy business Placer Consulting, which he set up in 2013.
Chief executive Michael Frayne said: 'Richard has a wealth of experience in the mineral sands industry and is a strong addition to our senior management team.
'His guidance in mineral exploration, resource development and mine planning will be invaluable as the company finalises the environmental and licensing permits for the project and moves towards development and production.'
Capital Metals confirmed that Placer Consulting will be issued 1,500,000 options exercisable at 12p, valid for four years and issued in three stages, with 500,000 issued after three months' engagement, a further 500,000 options after 25% tonnage increase of current resource, and another 500,000 options after first production.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
