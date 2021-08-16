StockMarketWire.com - Consumer gift packaging business IG Design has announced that chief financial officer Giles Willits is to step down 'for personal reasons'.
The company has said that Willits, who joined the board in early 2018, will remain with the business throughout his notice period or until a successor is found, whichever is the earlier.
IG Design has begun the search for his successor and confirmed that it will update the market accordingly.
Chairman John Charlton said: 'I have enjoyed working with Giles since he joined the board in January 2018.
'During his time with the group he has made a clear contribution to the business helping us to deliver significant growth and increased shareholder value. I very much wish him well for the future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
