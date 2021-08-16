StockMarketWire.com - Mounting concern over economic data indicating a slowdown in the Chinese economy, as the Delta variant drives rising Covid cases in the country, put pressure on global shares on Monday.
The FTSE 100 was no exception as China-focused stocks like Burberry and resources firms fell back and the index closed 0.9% lower at 7,153.98. In the US the S&P 500 was down 0.4% to 4,449.01 by 4.30pm UK time.
Mining titan BHP fell 2.2% to £22.71, having confirmed that it was in talks to sell its petroleum business to Australia's Woodside.
Speculation that BHP could sell its oil and gas assets to concentrate more fully on mineral commodities had been brewing for weeks.
Specialist publisher Future rallied 5.3% to £38.82 on news that it had acquired consumer media subscription outfit Dennis for about £300 million.
Titles acquired in the deal included Kiplinger, MoneyWeek, Science & Nature and IT Pro.
Real estate investor LondonMetric Property was flat at 259p as it agreed to sell a distribution warehouse in Thrapston, Northamptonshire, to EQT Exeter for £102.0 million.
LondonMetric had acquired the property in 2013 for £60.5 million.
Podcasting group Audioboom fell 5.1% to 840p after it said it had given All Active Asset Capital more time to improve its takeover offer for the company.
All Active in July made a cash-and-shares bid worth £188.3 million, which Audioboom rejected as too low.
Intellectual property investor Tekcapital fell 4.8% to 23.1p after it posted a large rise in first-half profit, as the underlying value of its portfolio assets strengthened.
Tekcapital's pre-tax profit for the six months through May jumped to $13.0 million, up from $1.9 million year-on-year. Its net asset value per share climbed to 39c, up from 35c.
Antenna group MTI Wireless Edge fell 0.7% to 76p, even as it posted a rise in first-half profit after contract wins boosted sales.
MTI's pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to $2.0 million, up from $1.8 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 9% to $21.3 million.
Building materials group Sigma Roc advanced 2% to 102p on receiving approval from Polish antitrust regulators for its planned €470 million acquisition of Rettig subsidiary Nordkalk.
Sigma Roc had received shareholder approval for the deal at a general meeting on 2 August and could now proceed to completion.
Mining company Premier African Minerals fell 0.9% to 0.22p, having upped the estimated development cost for its Zulu lithium project in Zimbabwe to $69.3 million.
Premier, however, also hiked the project's expected value and return rates, citing higher commodity prices.
Diamond producer BlueRock Diamonds climbed 16.1% to 47p after it discovered a 58.6 carat stone, to be sold in an August tender.
