CA
17/08/2021 13:15 housing starts
17/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
EU
17/08/2021 10:00 unemployment
17/08/2021 10:00 GDP
FR
17/08/2021 07:45 new home sales
JP
17/08/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
UK
17/08/2021 07:00 unemployment
US
17/08/2021 13:30 retail sales
17/08/2021 14:15 industrial production
17/08/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
17/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
17/08/2021 18:30 Fed Chair Jerome Powell virtual town hall with educators and students
17/08/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
