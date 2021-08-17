StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms group BT said that it had appointed Adam Crozier to succeed Jan du Plessis as chairman.
Crozier would join the Board as an independent non-executive director and chairman designate starting from 1 November 2021 and would become chairman from 1 December 2021 when Plessis would retire from the BT board.
Crozier currently chairman of Whitbread, ASOS, Kantar, as well as a non-executive director of Sony Corporation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
