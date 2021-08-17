StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms group BT said that it had appointed Adam Crozier to succeed Jan du Plessis as chairman.
Crozier was currently chairman of online retailer Asos and would stand down from that role to join BT from 1 November.
He would join as an independent non-executive director and chairman designate and become chairman from 1 December.
Crozier also was currently chairman of Whitbread.
Asos said the process to find a new chairman had commenced.
