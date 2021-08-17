StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP confirmed that it had rejected a takeover advance from Science Group, which it revealed was pitched at 5.8p per share.
Science Group on Monday confirmed that TP had rebuffed its approach but didn't disclose its bid price.
On Tuesday, TP said 5.8p per share 'significantly undervalues' the company and that it was 'well placed to create shareholder value' as a standalone business.
'The proposal is opportunistic and seeks to capitalise on the short-term impact suffered by the company as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, from which it is already recovering,' TP said.
Science Group, which has amassed a 10.2% stake in TP, on Monday said it was requesting a shareholder vote on the removal of TP chairman Andrew McCree and independent director Jeremy Warner-Allen.
It described TP's decision to reject its takeover advance as 'indefensible'.
Hitting back on Tuesday, TP chairman Andrew McCree said the company would do 'all it can to ensure that any attempts to undermine the value or reputation of the group will be strongly resisted.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.