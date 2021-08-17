StockMarketWire.com - Brake-disc manufacturer Surface Transforms said it had been selected as a tier-one supplier to a 'major mainstream US automotive company' in a contract worth around £20 million.

All terms and conditions had been agreed with the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer, which the company said would be described as OEM 10.

The brake discs would be used as standard fit on both axles of a new edition to an existing internal combustion engine car.

'The lifetime revenue on this specific contract is estimated to be approximately £20 million commencing in mid 2024,' Surface Transforms said.

'Annual revenue is estimated to be approximately £5 million per year from 2025 to 2027 inclusive, with approximately half that sum in 2024 and 2028. The contract is priced in pounds sterling.'


