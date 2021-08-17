StockMarketWire.com - Ground engineering contractor Van Elle booked a full-year loss amid a flat revenue performance pinned on the pandemic and Brexit uncertainty.

Pre-tax losses for the year through April amounted to £1.4 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £2.2 million. Revenue was steady at £84.4 million.

Van Elle didn't declare any dividends for the year.

The company said its revenue run-rate at the end of the financial year had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

It added that it had made a positive start to the 2022 financial year, with 'strong' first-quarter trading.

Van Elle's order book at 9 August had increased to £34.7 million, up from £26.4 million at 1 June.

'Assuming supply chain and labour challenges do not materially worsen, the Board anticipates delivering a profitable result in line with market expectations,' it said.


