StockMarketWire.com - Consumer legal services group NAHL said it had appointed finance head James Saralis as its chief executive.

Finance director Chris Higham had been appointed as acting chief financial officer.

Saralis had joined the company as CFO on 1 January 2018.

'Over the past year, James has taken on additional responsibilities that stretch far beyond the role of CFO and has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities whilst carefully managing the cost base,' chairman Tim Aspinall said.


