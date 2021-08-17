StockMarketWire.com - Consumer legal services group NAHL said it had appointed finance head James Saralis as its chief executive.
Finance director Chris Higham had been appointed as acting chief financial officer.
Saralis had joined the company as CFO on 1 January 2018.
'Over the past year, James has taken on additional responsibilities that stretch far beyond the role of CFO and has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities whilst carefully managing the cost base,' chairman Tim Aspinall said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.