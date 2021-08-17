StockMarketWire.com - IT and communications solutions group CloudCoCo announced a proposed acquisition of Systems Assurance, an IT services provider.
The company also announced a proposed discounted fundraising of £2.1 million before expenses through a conditional placing to fund the acquisition.
The placing price of 1 pence per share, represented an about 13% discount to the company's closing price of 1.15 pence per share on Monday 16 August 2021.
The net consideration for the acquisition was £0.83 million in cash (£1.58 million gross), and the grant of warrants over four million ordinary shares.
'Systems Assurance introduces a proven and scalable hardware engine into CloudCoCo's existing business as well as expanding its IT managed service offering, which will help increase operational efficiency and drive margins,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.