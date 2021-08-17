StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostrum Oil & Gas booked a first-half loss after its revenue edged lower and expenses rose.
The company also said it had appointed Shane Drader as its new chief financial officer, effective at the end of August.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to $34.4 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $51.1 million.
Revenue fell 0.3% to $92.3 million, though earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 36% to $52.8 million.
'I am pleased that despite all the uncertainties and disruptions that Covid-19 and our restructuring process continues to cause, we are showing strong financial and operational resilience,' chief executive Arfan Khan said.
'Our costs remain under control and whilst the costs per barrel have been negatively affected by the planned shut down earlier in the year, that shut down was executed safely and completed ahead of schedule and within budget.'
Acting interim CFO Martin Cocker would stand down but continue as an independent non-executive director.
Drader was most recently managing director, head of IPO office at JSC NC KazMunayGas.
Previous roles included financial controller at Petromanas Energy in Canada and audit partner at Deloitte in Kazakhstan.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.