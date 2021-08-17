StockMarketWire.com - Kanabo said Materia's subsidiary Materia Deutschland had entered into an agreement with German medical cannabis manufacturer Eurox Pharma GmbH to distribute German-produced medical cannabis extracts.
'According to the announcement, this agreement will importantly add a new line of cannabis extracts products for Materia Deutschland's curated portfolio and help accelerate the expansion of its distribution network across Germany, including new pharmacies that dispense extracts,' the company said.
On 26 July, Kanabo announced the signing of a non-binding term sheet with Materia, to acquire the latter's European businesses.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
