StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain said it had become "climate positive" from the value chain associated with the company's respective cryptocurrency mining operations.
'Climate positive means that the Company is addressing its own greenhouse gas emissions to become carbon neutral and going even further by mitigating emissions through support of projects outside of Argo,' the company said.
'The announcement marks a key milestone in the company's climate strategy, which includes its ongoing and future initiatives in energy efficiency, reducing e-waste, use of waste heat in partnership with local municipalities, carbon capture, and supporting the industry with sustainability standards,' it added.
Argo also said it was now a participant in the UNFCCC's Climate Neutral Now initiative.
'As a participant, Argo undertakes to measure, reduce, contribute, and report emissions on a yearly basis in order to achieve a Climate Neutral world by 2050,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
