StockMarketWire.com - Professional and financial services firm Frenkel Topping said it had acquired Bidwell Henderson Costs Consultants for up to £1.48 million.
Bidwell Henderson was first established in 2014, currently employs or retains 55 individuals across two offices and specialises in high-cost case plans and claims, and legal aided matter where an inter partes costs order is successfully ordered.
'The acquisition is firmly in line with the company's strategy to pursue quality opportunities in, and to drive consolidation of, the pre-settlement professional services marketplace in personal injury and clinical negligence,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
