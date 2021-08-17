StockMarketWire.com - Data science and machine learning solutions company Insig AI said it had struck a partnership with CarVal Investors, an alternative investment manager, to develop a new product lines.
Under the partnership, the two companies would develop a new line of HY and IG ESG products, as part of the CarVal Clean product line.
'This will mark the second deployment of Insig AI's and CarVal's jointly developed ESG technology,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
