StockMarketWire.com - Mineral sands group Sunrise Resources welcomed positive test results from recent commercial concrete pours using natural pozzolan from its CS deposit in Nevada.
Two concrete pours were carried out by a large cement and ready-mix company as part of due diligence towards commercial agreement.
Preliminary results showed early strength gain in excess of target strengths, Sunrise Resources said.
Seven-day concrete strengths exceed the 24-day target strengths after just seven days curing, it added.
'We are delighted to be announcing these exciting results which come after a number of frustrating delays,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'The preliminary results from the concrete pours using CS natural pozzolan are first-rate and, we anticipate, will provide the basis for a more structured arrangement with the CRMC carrying out this work."'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
