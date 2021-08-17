StockMarketWire.com - IMC Exploration said it had commenced its drilling programme at its West Avoca mine in Ireland.
Four drill holes were being drilled to assess the extent and continuity of copper, gold, lead, zinc mineralization along strike from the historic Avoca mine, the company said.
The company said due diligence on its proposed acquisition of the Karaberd Mine in Lori Mar, Armenia, remained ongoing.
'The Avoca Mine is estimated to have contained 16 million tonnes of 0.6% copper which was exported as a concentrate that contained "payable grades of gold and silver" (Williams et al., 1986),' the company said.
'This drill programme is designed to validate and extend zones of mineralization encountered in historical exploration which left unmined zones of mineralization.'
'In addition, in situ zinc and lead mineralization is present at West Avoca over a minimum strike length of c. 300m.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.