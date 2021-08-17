StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapies producer Scancell has selected the PharmaJet needle-free injection systems to administer its two SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates in a phase one vaccine trial.
The company said that its SCOV1 and SCOV2 vaccines will be administered either via an intradermal injection using the PharmaJet Tropis Needle-free Injection System or via intramuscular delivery using the PharmaJet Stratis system.
Both PharmaJet Systems are the first and only needle-free devices pre-qualified by the World Health Organization.
Scancell previously announced that its COVIDITY-001 study, including the use of the two PharmaJet injectors, has been approved by the South African regulatory authority.
The needle-free systems are intended to eliminate needlestick injuries and have the potential to expand vaccine coverage to subjects with a fear of needles.
Chief executive Lindy Durrant said: 'Our preclinical studies have shown that delivery of SCOV1 and SCOV2 with the PharmaJet Needle-free Systems generate excellent T cell and antibody responses. In addition, they are easy to use and ideal for people who are needle phobic, an important cause of vaccine hesitancy.'
PharmaJet president and chief executive Chris Cappello added: 'Our Needle-free systems are proven to improve the immune response for multiple DNA and RNA vaccines as well as being widely used to deliver vaccines for diseases such as influenza, measles and polio.'
At 2:02pm: [LON:SCLP] Scancell Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 12.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
