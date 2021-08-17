StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Ariana Resources has reported that substantial resource drilling results obtained from the Arzu South area of the Kiziltepe Mine have confirmed the opportunity to expand the open-pit at Arzu South.
The company said that a full Kiziltepe mineral resource estimation update study based on the drilling completed up to the end of June 2021 is now underway.
It confirmed that the remaining Arzu South resource will be assessed for extraction via an expanded open-pit along strike and to greater depth.
Managing director Kerim Sener said: 'Some of the deeper drilling undertaken at Arzu South this year aimed to provide further definition to some higher-grade mineralised shoots, though the continuity to depth of these is now considered less likely. We are, however, very encouraged to see the opportunities for pit expansion and to bring Arzu South back into operation.
'Being the highest-grade vein system overall at Kiziltepe, this is an important development.
'Further work, including engineering, will be undertaken following the completion of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate.'
