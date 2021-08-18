Interim Result
19/08/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
19/08/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
19/08/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
19/08/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
19/08/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)
19/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
20/08/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
23/08/2021 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)
24/08/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
24/08/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
24/08/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
25/08/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
25/08/2021 Cppgroup PLC (CPP)
25/08/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
25/08/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
26/08/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/08/2021 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
26/08/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
26/08/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
26/08/2021 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)
26/08/2021 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)
26/08/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
26/08/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
Final Result
19/08/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
19/08/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
19/08/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
25/08/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
26/08/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
AGM / EGM
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
19/08/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
20/08/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)
20/08/2021 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)
21/08/2021 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
23/08/2021 Ide Group Holdings PLC (IDE)
23/08/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
24/08/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
24/08/2021 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
24/08/2021 Nuformix PLC (NFX)
25/08/2021 (PNPL)
25/08/2021 Oxford Technology 4 VCT PLC (OXF)
25/08/2021 Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust Plc (OXT)
25/08/2021 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)
25/08/2021 Afritin Mining Limited (ATM)
25/08/2021 Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (OTT)
25/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
25/08/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
26/08/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
26/08/2021 Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (TEEC)
26/08/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
Trading Statement
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
23/08/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
23/08/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
Ex-Dividend
19/08/2021 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)
19/08/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
19/08/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
23/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
23/08/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
24/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
