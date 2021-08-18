StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty hiked its dividend after returning to profitability in the first half of the year as it continued to recover from the pandemic.
For the year ended 2 July, pre-tax profit was £35 million compared with a loss of £26 million year-on-year as revenue inched 1% higher to £4,154 million.
The company declared a 3.0 pence interim dividend for 2021, 43% higher than the corresponding pre-pandemic dividend for 2019.
Looking ahead, the company raised margin targets in its support services business to a range of 6% to 8% from 3% to 5% previously.
'Today, we are substantially increasing our interim dividend on the pre-pandemic level and raising margin targets in support services,' the company said.
