Industrial flow equipment manufacturer Rotork said it would buy back up to £50 million worth of it shares.

The first tranche of the buyback, of up to £20 million, would commence on 19 August and end no later than 30 September

'Consistent with our capital allocation policy, the board has decided to return a prudent level of cash to shareholders while retaining a strong balance sheet,' the company said.


