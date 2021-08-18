StockMarketWire.com - Industrial flow equipment manufacturer Rotork said it would buy back up to £50 million worth of it shares.
The first tranche of the buyback, of up to £20 million, would commence on 19 August and end no later than 30 September
'Consistent with our capital allocation policy, the board has decided to return a prudent level of cash to shareholders while retaining a strong balance sheet,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.