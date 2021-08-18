StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had acquired a percentage of the licensor's share of royalties in the 5868 Ltd catalogue, for an undisclosed sum.
5868 Ltd contained the income derived from over 1,000 recordings supplied by 5868 Ltd and its respective partners.
'5856 Ltd has been a long-term licensor to One Media and its income has grown successfully over the last 10 years in line with the music industries predicted growth,' the company said.
'The deal sees a percentage of the amount that One Media was paying in royalty fees being retained by the group.'
'Whilst not adding to turnover, the retention of royalties payable will flow to the bottom line in cost savings.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
