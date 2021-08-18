StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy said it would initiate a diagnostic fracture injection test on a new well in Utah following positive early testing results.
The State 16-2LN-CC well at the Paradox Basin was drilled to a total depth of 14,370 feet.
An initial analysis indicated that a horizontal portion of the well penetrated 4,555 feet of the Cane Creek reservoir.
Wireline log data suggested a high percentage of the lateral portion of the well, about 85%, could be be completed for production, Zephyr said.
It added that thewell drainage area from the Cane Creek reservoir was estimated to hold a potential 1.2 million to 4.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of hydrocarbons in place.
Zephry said results from the diagnostic fracture injection test would allow it to finalise the method for optimal well completion in the near term, with production testing commencing immediately after a successful completion of the well.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
