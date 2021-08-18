StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Novacyt said its first-half revenue had jumped 50%, underpinned by demand for its Covid-19 tests.

Revenue for the six months through June increased to €94.7 million, up from €63.3 million year-on-year.

The company also announced subsidiary Primerdesign had won a new contract under the UK's PHE National Microbiology Frameworkfor the supply of Covid-19 tests to the National Health Service.

It reiterated full-yeawr revenue guidance of £100 million, excluding revenue from the UK's Department of Health and Social Care, which amounted to $40.8 million in the first half.

'The company expects continued strong growth in private testing as markets and travel re-open and, as the Northern Hemisphere heads into winter, the potential for higher infection rates will increase the need for Covid-19 testing,' Novacyt said.

