Mode said it had signed the Crypto Climate Accord and also agreed to be a pioneer in a trial to test new digital solutions to accelerate the decarbonisation of the cryptocurrency sector.

In addition, the company said it had established a sustainability committee to target net-zero emissions from all other business activities.


