StockMarketWire.com - Fintech company Mode Global said it had committed to net-zero emissions from crypto-related operations before 2030.
Mode said it had signed the Crypto Climate Accord and also agreed to be a pioneer in a trial to test new digital solutions to accelerate the decarbonisation of the cryptocurrency sector.
In addition, the company said it had established a sustainability committee to target net-zero emissions from all other business activities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
