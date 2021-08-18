StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals said it was planning a trenching programme at its Brunton Pass copper project in Nevada following the completion of rock sampling.
Rock samples from the northern half of claim block contained up to 6.84% copper and 1.75 grammes per tonne of gold in separate samples.
Project-wide soil sampling, drone magnetic and photogrammetric surveys also had been completed.
Multiple copper soil anomalies were defined 'associated with extensive skarn and hornfels alteration', the company said.
Mercury soil anomalies and rock samples suggested additional potential for epithermal gold and silver, it added.
'Our systematic exploration at Brunton Pass has highlighted multiple zones of copper-skarn mineralisation with a possible overprint of mercury mineralisation which may represent the high levels of an epithermal system prospective for gold and silver,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'This is shaping up as a priority target and we look forward to reporting further exploration results from this exciting prospect alongside the follow up trenching underway at our Pyramid gold-silver Project in Nevada and the recently optioned copper projects in Zambia.'
