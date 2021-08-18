StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Oriole Resources said 'excellent' drilling results had been recorded at its Senala project in Senagal.
Joint venture partner Iamgold has an option to spend up to $8 million to earn a 70% interest in the project.
The company this week already had announced results from the diamond drilling method.
On Wednesday, it announced partial results from the phase-one reverse circulation drilling programme at Fare.
Results for 38 out of 42 holes at the Fare North and Fare Far South anomilies had delivered intersections of up to 11.00 metres grading 1.22 grams per tonne of gold, and 35.00 metres grading 3.61 grams per tonne, respectively.
Chief executive Tim Livesey said the 'excellent' results 'continue to support our belief that the around 6 kilometre trend at the Fare prospect has ample potential to host a stand-alone resource.'
