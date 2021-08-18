StockMarketWire.com - Wealth and investment management group Kingswood said it had completed the acquisition of Admiral Wealth Management for £4 million.
Admiral provided independent financial advice to individuals and corporates primarily in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire. It currently employed seven people, including two advisers managing about £100 million assets under advisement on behalf of about 600 active clients.
