StockMarketWire.com - cybersecurity solutions provider BrandShield Systems said it had won a contract with a company in the payment processing sector.
This contract win added to the 'growing number of clients in the financial services environment,' the company said.
The auto-renewing, annual software-as-a-service contract will 'provide protection services to the client against phishing and impersonation attacks, providing an end to end solution from monitoring threats to their take-down,' the company said.
'Payment processing customers suffer from large scale impersonation attacks which act as the gateway to further fraudulent activity targeting both online customers and online retailers, the legitimate recipients of the targeted payments,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
