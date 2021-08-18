StockMarketWire.com - Diversified Energy said it had completed its co-investment with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, to acquire certain assets and related facilities in Louisiana and Texas from Tanos Energy, for $154 million.
The assets acquired currently generate production of about 14 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoepd), with 92% from about 390 net operated wells with an average production-weighted well age of abotu 9 years.
'We are already at work with the former Tanos employees who join the Diversified family to integrate the assets and strategically implement our Smarter Asset Management program,' Diversified Energy said.
'We are also actively pursuing the operational and administrative synergies afforded by aggregating assets within a defined area much like we currently enjoy in Appalachia,' it added.
