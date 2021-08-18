StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen group Powerhouse Energy said Peel L&P had submitted a planning application to develop its second waste plastic-to-hydrogen facility, using Powerhouse's technology.
The facility was planned to be built at the Rothesay Dock on the north bank of the River Clyde, West Dunbartonshire.
The 13,500 tonne facility would be the second in the UK to use Powerhouse's technollgy, after plans for a similar facility at Peel's Protos site in Cheshire were approved in 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
