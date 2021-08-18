StockMarketWire.com - Live events and entertainment company Live Company said it had signed a new Christmas contract with Canterbury Museums and Galleries for the 'Bricklive Christmas Elf' bundle.
The models, which consisted of Santa Claus and his elves, a reindeer as well as other models will be on display at the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge from 11 December to the 2 January 2022.
'This is the first time that LVCG has worked with Canterbury Museums and the team are delighted to secure an additional Christmas booking for 2021,' the company said.
