StockMarketWire.com - Crypto currency technology group Quantum Blockchain Technologie said it had assembled a team of 13 sector experts for its mining research and development project.
The project, in the first instance, would used for the deployment of a proprietary technology for more efficient cryptocurrency mining.
Team members had been selected from across the UK and Italy, and included professionals, Ph.D students and university professors, the company said.
They had expertise in quantum computing, machine learning, cryptography and algorithms optimisation theory.
Quantum Blockchain said it had entered into formal agreements with various university departments to retain the services of the new team.
Any intellectual property and patents developed during the R&D project would belong exclusively to the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.