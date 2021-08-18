StockMarketWire.com - AMTE has won a contract to be a partner in a UK government-funded project to accelerate electric vehicle infrastructure development.
The developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells will join a project called CELERITAS.
AMTE is now part of a consortium that includes Sprint Power, BMW, bp, Clas-SiC and Eltrium.
Funding for Project CELERITAS is being jointly delivered by the UK's Advanced Propulsion Centre (APCUK), as well as each consortium member.
AMTE CEO Kevin Brundish said: 'AMTE is focussed on bringing high power cells to the market which are different and complementary to traditional energy cells, and provide an opportunity to optimise fast charging, fast discharge (acceleration) and ultimately vehicle range.
'This is a prestigious project to be involved with and would contribute to ensuring we meet our targets for grant income.'
